UPDATED: One killed as Police arrest banker, others in failed Abuja bank robbery

The FCT Police Command has foiled an attempted robbery at a First Bank PLC branch in Mpape, a suburb of the capital city.

The spokesperson of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed to our reporter that normalcy has been restored in the area after four of the suspects were arrested and one of them gunned down.

The CP, Bala Ciroma, confirmed that one of those arrested was a staff of the bank, who was acting as an insider for the four others.

He said it was a foiled robbery attempt as nothing was lost or taken away from the bank.

