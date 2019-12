ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected armed robbers have attacked First Bank of Nigeria in the Mpape area of Abuja.

Mpape is one of the numerous communities in the suburbs of Abuja

A credible source disclosed that the place has been surrounded by policemen while the armed men are inside the bank.

An eyewitness claimed that the bank was attacked by three armed men on Saturday morning.

“The bank is surrounded by policemen and soldiers. They are making attempts to enter the banking hall now,” he said.

