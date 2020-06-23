UPDATED: Court refuses to bar Obaseki from participating in PDP primaries

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice E.A. Obile, has refused to bar Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the June 25th scheduled Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)’s governorship primaries.

PDP’s governorship aspirants, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has in suit No:PHC/PH/CS/09/2020, challenged Obaseki’s eligibility to participate in the governorship primaries and vowed not to step down for him.

Ogbeide-Ihama had argued that Obaseki did not purchase PDP form or undergo screening within the time-table schedule.

The presiding judge, E. A Obile, however, did not grant that prayer as he asked that the motion seeking to bar the governor from the contest be served on all defendants including Obaseki via newspaper publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The suit, which had Prince Uche Secndus, Emmanuel Ogidi, Kingsley Chindah , James Manager, Barrister Ajibola Muraina, PDP, INEC and Godwin Obaseki as defendants, was adjourned for Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Godwin Obaseki joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a protracted feud with Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the APC, the party that brought him to power.

The crisis got to the climax with the disqualification of the governor from participating in the party’s primary election ahead of the governorship poll over alleged discrepancies in his credentials.

Following his carpet crossing to the PDP, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, last Friday granted waiver to Obaseki to contest the Edo governorship election’s primary.

The NWC said the action is in pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App