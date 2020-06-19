Edo 2020 : PDP grants waiver to Obaseki, shifts primary to June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Friday granted waiver to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to contest the Edo governorship election primary.

The NWC said the action is in pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution.

“The NWC in exercise of the above powers has ratified the application for waiver by the ward, local government and state executives of the party in Edo state and accordingly grants waiver to His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primary of the PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“Also the NWC has further shifted the Edo state governorship primary from an earlier slated date of Tuesday, June 23 to a new date of Thursday June 25, 2020,” the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan noted in a statement.

Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu joined the PDP on Friday after the governor was disqualified by the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from participating in the party’s primary.

Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the suspended national chairman of the APC, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

The faction loyal to Oshiomhole endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App