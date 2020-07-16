Troops kill 6 bandits, recover 34 bikes, arms

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops conducting Operation Sahel Sanity and backed by helicopter gunship have killed at least six armed bandits in an encounter at the criminals’ enclave at Komani hills in Rukuduwa community of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Briefing newsmen, on Wednesday, the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, said gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior firepower killing six of them while others fled with gunshot wounds.

One GPMG, one AK47 rifle, one magazine and 34 motorcycles were recovered.

In the same vein, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity responded to a distress call over attempt by armed bandits to rustle cows at Kasele village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State.

“As they swiftly mobilised to the scene, the bandits fled in disarray thereby abandoning the animals.

“Afterward, the gallant troops have maintained a presence in the village and normalcy restored,” he said.

He said a bandits’ informant identified as Muhammad Lawali Maikudi Modu was arrested at Marabar Dan Ali in Gusau Local Government, which was in addition to the arrest of another bandit, Addu Abubakar in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

