Army’s killing of 46 bandits in Batsari not true — community

Batsari Local Government Development Forum ( BALDF), Kastina state has said the recent statement credited to the coordinator, Defence Media Operation, Major General John Enenche that the operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 46 bandits after an attack on Yar Gamji village in the area is misleading and far from the truth.

Enenche, had in a statement last week stated that 46 armed bandits were killed in a failed attack as troops of Nigerian Army Super Camp 4 Faskari Operation SAHEL SANITY repelled their invasion in Yar Gamji town.

However, the chairman of the BALDF, Sani Muslim said when the bandits attacked the said village killing 18 persons on their farmlands, the bandits were left unchallenged, therefore ” it is misleading to state that 46 bandits were neutralised in the encounter as there was none”

According to him, the forum appreciates the efforts of the Nigerian army, air force and police in the ongoing fight against bandits, however, field officers should endeavour to provide the various services with credible information backed up with relevant video footages and photographs.

“a lot more needs to be done especially in intelligence gathering and quick offensive action against the bandits who have made life very difficult for us. We pledge and are ever ready and willing to contribute our quota to support the troops especially in the provision of credible intelligence,” he said

