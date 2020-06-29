Army set to keep Nigeria safe – Buratai

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Yusuf Tukur Buratai, over the weekend, said the capacity of the Nigerian Army in its fight against Boko Haram, banditry and related crimes has been augmented with additional 4,918 soldiers.

Buratai made this known during the Passing out Parade of the 79th Regular Recruits Intake (RRI) that took place at the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, saying with the boost in manpower and capacity, the Army is set to keep the country safe.

The COAS, who served as the Reviewing Officer and Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, was represented by Lt General Lamidi Oyebayo Adeosun, Chief of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters.

He said the modernised training the 79th RRI received has made them unique and a force to reckon with in its mission in protecting the country.

He said if the 4,918 recruits maintain the mental, spiritual and physical training they received, which is in line with the oath they have taken, they have a lot to contribute to addressing the ongoing security challenges facing the country.

Buratai said: “Introduction of Special Forces package, improvised explosive devices training and survival skill have made you strong force to reckon with, making this intake a unique one.

“Nigeria is facing numerous security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), armed bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements.

“I wish to state that we would continue to tackle these threats head-on until the country becomes safe for all.”

Commending the Commandant, Major General Sani Muhammad, Buratai said the Depot Nigerian Army has established itself as a pivotal institution that embodied able-bodied civilians into soldiers with robust fighting spirit in the theater of war.

While assuring the soldiers of his commitment to improving their welfare, Buratai informed them that they would be deployed to different conflict theaters within the country; hence the need for them to continue to be loyal, disciplined, selfless, and courageous.

