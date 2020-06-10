Tiv evacuated from Taraba trouble areas

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of Tiv were evacuated from Kurmi Local Government Area under the escort of the Army and police and moved to Takum Local Government Area where the Tiv/Jukun crisis has not reached.

Daily Trust findings revealed that the state government provided logistics and security for the evacuation of the Tiv.

It was gathered that some youths at Maraban Baissa, the area where the Tiv/Ichen crisis started last month had threatened to attack the Tiv in Kurmi area.

The Tiv in their number, including women and children, were moved out on several trucks escorted by security agents to Takum.

It was further gathered that thousands of Tiv have also fled their homes in Donga and Bali local government areas as the crisis spread from the southern zone to the central zone of the state.

A source at Maraban Baissa, Mr Matthew Samuel, told Daily Trust in a phone interview that all the Tiv people living in Kurmi and Donga have fled the area and they have crossed to Takum and Gassol local government areas, while others have crossed to Benue State.

He said many Tiv, Ichen and Jibawa villages were deserted because of the activities of armed militia from both sides of the conflict.

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP David Misal, said more policemen were dispatched to the troubled areas.

He said the situation is now calm as security agents have taken control of the areas.

The senior assistance to Governor Darius Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Danabu, said the governor is worried over the crisis and he is making efforts to bring a permanent solution to the crisis.

He disclosed that key stakeholders from both sides of the conflict are engaged in a discussion to bring to an end the crisis.

