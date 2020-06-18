Tipper crushes 2 to death, injures 6 in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

A 911 Tipper vehicle with Registration XA445NSK, driven by one Okafor Patrick Ndubuisi, has crushed two persons to death and injured six in Onitsha, Anambra State business hub, just a few days after a similar accident had claimed seven lives.

Daily Trust gathered that the driver lost control as a result of brake failure and rammed into a motor park, killing two and leaving about six persons with varying degrees of injuries.

The accident is coming barely one week when a similar fatal road crash within the area claimed six lives and injured six others.

Confirming the incident, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination, while the affected vehicle driver has been arrested.

He said, “On the 16/6/2020 at about 6:23 pm, a 911 Tipper with Registration XA445NSK, driven by one Okafor Patrick Ndubuisi ‘m’ aged 55 years of Ogbauru Street, Okpoko lost control while in motion along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by old defunct NITEL Onitsha and crashed into PN Emerah park as a result, eight persons sustained varying degrees of injury.”

