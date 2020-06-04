Lockdown easing: FRSC records 81 accidents, 40 deaths in Lagos, Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it recorded 81 road accidents with 46 deaths in Ogun and Lagos States between May 4 and May 31, when restrictions over COVID-19 were eased.

Mr. Samuel Obayemi, FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer-in-charge of the two states, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

Obayemi, an Assistant Corps Marshal, said: “An analysis of the data of the Enforcement Operation carried out so far in the zone showed that we have a total of 81 road traffic crashes with only 24 fatal where 46 lives were lost.

“Forty-three of the crashes were serious which 154 injured people, while 14 were minor accidents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

According to him, the total vehicles stopped and returned to their originating places while enforcing the Federal Government ban on inter-state travel within the period were 2,872

The FRSC boss also said the zone arrested 770 vehicles for overloading.

Obayemi, who urged motorists to drive with care, said the lockdown easing should not be another death sentence to road users. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App