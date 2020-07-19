3 teen ‘highway robbers’ held in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of Ogun Police Command have arrested three teenagers suspected for highway robbery at Alapako area along Lagos Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the suspects – Uzefa Idris (19), Adamu Yakubu (18) and Ayuba Buhari (17), were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Owode Egba division.

A statement by the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Sunday, said a Mazda bus was reportedly stopped on the highway by a gang of armed robbers, while the occupants are being dispossessed of their belongings.

Oyeyemi said following receipt of the distress call, the DPO Owode Egba, Mathew Ediae quickly led his anti-robbery team to the scene.

According to him, the hoodlums on sighting the policemen took to their heels but were chased into the bush where three of them were apprehended.

The victims, one Oluwakemi Oyegade who reportedly lost N545,000 and one itel phone to the robbers, and the driver Zacheaus Olaniyi were rescued to the station.

“The two victims narrated that the hoodlums jumped on the road from the bush and forcefully stopped the vehicle consequent upon which they started beating them with matchet before dispossessing them of their valuables,” Oyeyemi said.

The Police Spokesman said N99,700 and one itel phone were recovered from the suspects.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the special anti-robbery squads (SARS) for discreet investigation and prosecution.

