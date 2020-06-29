Two robbers arrested in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected robbers on the long bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state while ‘robbing’ motorists.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects, Ibrahim Nura, 27, an indigene of Kebbi State, and Isaac Kyegh, an indigene of Benue State, were arrested while dispossessing motorists on the bridge.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspects, who reside in Kara, Isheri, Ogun State, were apprehended while attacking Agoro Adebayo and Olalekan Toheeb, whose vehicle had a mechanical fault on the bridge.

According to him, two men suddenly came out from under the bridge and threatened the victims with a knife and cutlass so as to dispossess them of their valuables.

“In the process, the patrol team from Warewa Division led by the DPO, SP Afeniforo Folake, on routine patrol on the bridge, caught them in the act.

“On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels and jumped under the bridge, but they were hotly chased and apprehended right under the bridge which they have turned to their hideout.”

The PPRO said a jackknife was recovered from them. He added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti-Robbery Squad, for discreet investigation and prosecution.

