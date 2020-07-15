Tenure elongation: NASS clerk fights back, says ‘You can’t sack me’

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and the National Assembly management are set on a collision course over the retirement age of staff members.

The commission had asked the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori and 150 other management staff to proceed on retirement having reached the retirement period of 35 years of service.

But Mr Sani-Omolori said the National Assembly Service Commission lacks the powers to set aside the Revised Conditions of Service as passed by the 8th National Assembly.

Sani-Omolori, who joined the National Assembly Service in 1985, is due for retirement.

But he remains in service following the alteration of retirement age and length of service for staff members.

The 8th National Assembly had, through a resolution, amended the conditions of service, raising the retirement period for staff from 35 to 40 years in service while retirement age was upgraded from 60 to 65 years.

‘Only N/Assembly can review amendment’

Mr Sani-Omolori, in a statement on Wednesday, said only the National Assembly has the power to review any proposed amendment to the Conditions of Service by the Commission.

He said the Resolution of the 8th National Assembly on the Conditions of Service of Staff had not been rescinded nor abdicated by the National Assembly.

According to him, the commission lacked the powers to reverse the resolution.

Sani-Omolori said, “the Management of the National Assembly wishes to inform all staff and the general public that the extant regulation as contained in our Revised Conditions of Service duly passed by both Chambers of the 8th National Assembly puts the retirement age of staff at 40 years of service and 65 years of age whichever comes first.

“The Resolution of the 8th National Assembly on the Conditions of Service of Staff has not been rescinded nor abdicated by the National Assembly, who under the authentic National Assembly Service Act 2014 as passed is empowered to review any proposed amendment to the Conditions of Service by the Commission.

“Therefore, the National Assembly Service Commission does NOT have the powers to set aside the Revised Conditions of Service as passed by the 8th National Assembly.

“The Management had maintained a studied silence in deference to the leadership of the 9th National Assembly who is looking into the position being canvassed by the Commission.

“It is therefore intriguing that the National Assembly Service Commission has unilaterally gone ahead to take a ‘decision’.

“Management urges all staff to disregard the press release by the Commission and go about their lawful duties.”

Retirement

In a statement signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, the commission approved the retirement age of the staff of the National Assembly Service as 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first.

The report reads, “Pursuant to its mandate as provided in the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended), the National Assembly Service Commission at its 497th meeting held on Wednesday 15th July 2020 has approved the retirement age of the staff of the National Assembly Service as 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first.

“To this effect the Commission has approved the immediate retirement of staff of the National Assembly Service who have already attained the retirement age of 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

“Retirement letters would be issued to the affected staff accordingly.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App