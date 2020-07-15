Tenure elongation: National Assembly sacks clerk Sani-Omolori, 150 others

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approved the immediate retirement of Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori and 150 other management staff.

Sani-Omolori, who joined the National Assembly Service in 1985, is due for retirement. But he remains in service following the alteration of retirement age and length of service for staff members.

The 8th National Assembly had, through a resolution, amended the conditions of service, raising the retirement period for staff from 35 to 40 years in service while retirement age was upgraded from 60 to 65 years.

The implementation of the revised service rule had raised dust among staff members.

But the Commission, after its 497th meeting held on Wednesday, reversed the amendment.

In a report signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, the commission approved the retirement age of the staff of the National Assembly Service as 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first.

The report reads, “Pursuant to its mandate as provided in the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended), the National Assembly Service Commission at its 497th meeting held on Wednesday 15th July 2020 has approved the retirement age of the staff of the National Assembly Service as 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first.

“To this effect the Commission has approved the immediate retirement of staff of the National Assembly Service who have already attained the retirement age of 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

“Retirement letters would be issued to the affected staff accordingly.”

