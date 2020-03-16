Suspension: Oshiomhole ‘wins’ at Court of Appeal

  1. Home
Comrade Adams Oshiomhole
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ordered a stay of execution on the suspension of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

A three-member panel of the appellate court presided by Justice Abubakar Dati Yahaya on Monday held that Oshiomhole’s ex parte application for a stay of execution of the ruling of the high court has merit.

Earlier, one of the counsels, Wole Olanipekun, SAN argued that the order of the trial court has already created a situation of disorder in the party and the situation could degenerate if the appellate court fails to intervene.

The court has, however, adjourned further hearing to Friday, March 20.

 

Details later…

