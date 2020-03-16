BREAKING: APC postpones NEC meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, announced this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja.

Bagudu said President Buhari was pleased to endorse the suggestion to postpone the NEC meeting.

Details later…

