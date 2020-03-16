Breaking News
Nasarawa was “more than happy” to take in deposed emir [video]Coronavirus: CBN slashes interest rates on intervention funds to 5%
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. BREAKING: APC postpones NEC meeting
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: APC postpones NEC meeting

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, announced this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja.

Bagudu said President Buhari was pleased to endorse the suggestion to postpone the NEC meeting.

 

Details later…

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.