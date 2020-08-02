After Gemade defection, APC invites back Atiku, Tambuwal, Ortom

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday the All Progressives Congress asked prominent politicians who have defected from the party to return.

It mentioned former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former senate president Bukola Saraki and Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue state who have left APC for the People’s Democratic Party and other parties.

The request comes after Senator Barnabas Gemade and a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and others joined the APC after a stint in the PDP ahead of the 2023 polls.

Gemade, a former national chairman of the PDP was said to have on Saturday abandoned the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on which stable he contested the Benue North East senatorial district election in 2019 to rejoin the APC which he left at the wake of the election.

After Gemade defected to the APC, an emboldened APC says it is open to welcome Atiku, Tambuwal, Ortom and any other former members willing to return.

He was reported to have said his return to APC would shock PDP/

But Benue PDP in a statement Sunday same Gemade lacked any political value.

“Ordinarily, the PDP should not concern itself with an exercise which is a mere charade by well-known perennial political nomads, however, considering Senator Gemade’s quoted statement at the decamping that his move to APC has sent jitters down the spines of PDP and other political parties in the state, it is noteworthy to state a few facts salient and relevant to the situation,” said Benue PDP publicity secretary Bemgba Iortyom.

APC has said it is ready to welcome members who wish to return to its fold.

“We assure all true progressives who left the party over whatever grievance to return and join ongoing efforts to reposition the APC and further achieve our pro-people plans for the country,” said APC deputy national publicity secretary Yekini Nabena.

“It is heart-warming that party faithful led by President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the APC have recognised the reconciliation efforts of the Governor Buni-led APC Careteker and continue to support the Committee.

“We call on our supporters, members and leaders to continue their support for the caretaker committee by coming forward with any issues, grievances, disputations, differences for amicable resolution.

