Imo Deputy Speaker resigns as nine lawmakers defect to APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Okey Onyekanma, has resigned.

His resignation was announced by the Speaker, Chiji Collins, at a plenary today, which is currently in session.

The deputy speaker also resigned as the chairman of the House committee on rules and business.

His resignation is coming at a time about nine members of the Action Aaliance (AA), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Daily Trust reports that the Minority Leader of Imo State House of Assembly, Ekene Nnodimele, has also resigned his position.

Nnodimele of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) representing Orsu state constituency, also joined the ruling All Progreesives Congress (APC) after resigning his position in the House.

Those who defected are:

1) Nwangele LGA: Chyna Iwuanyanwu – PDP

2) Ideato North LGA. Innocent Egwim – AA

3) Okigwe LGA: Chidem Emelumba – PDP

4) Nkwerre LGA : Obinna Okwara – AA

5) Onuimo LGA : Paul Emeziem – APGA

6) Orsu LGA : Ekene Nnodumele – APGA

7) Ideato South LGA: Duru Johnson – AA

8) Isu LGA: SN Obiefule – AA

9) Ohaji-Egbema LGA: Herculus Okoro – PDP

Related

Download Daily Trust News App