Senate confirms 39 non-career ambassadorial nominees

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of 39 non-career Ambassadors-designate.

The Red Chamber also approved the nomination of Mr Suleiman Sani from FCT as career ambassador.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committees on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa (Bauchi North).

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the appointment of the nominees was in accordance to section 171 (1),(2)(c) and subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Bulkachuwa said some of the nominees, who are not in the country, were screen through virtual communication.

He said they were asked general questions on diplomacy and foreign relations.

He explained that the confirmation of nominees from Yobe and Niger states were suspended pending the resolution of issues surrounding their nominations.

The lawmaker said the remaining 39 nominees answered the questions posed to them satisfactorily and therefore recommended their confirmation.

Meanwhile, Senator Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) protested the non inclusion of individuals from FCT in the list of non-career ambassadors-designate.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, assured him that nomination for Ambassadorial post was not foreclosed.

“You could still get Ambassadorial nomination,” Lawan told Aduda.

In his closing remarks, Lawan urged the federal government to adequately fund Nigerian missions abroad.

He said there was no point sending people abroad to represent the country and starve them of necessary resources they need to carry out their assignment.

“It is either we fund the embassies properly or we prune the numbers,” he said.

The non-career Ambassadors-designate confirmed by the Senate are: Engr Umar Suleiman (Adamawa); Kelvin Peter (Adamawa); Chief Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra); Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River); Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi);

Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo); Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu (Enugu); Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe); Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina); Ademola Seriki (Lagos); Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola (Ogun); Adejare Bello (Osun); John Usanga (Akwa Ibom); Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano); Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa); Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen (Benue); Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno); Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo); Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa); Prof. M. A. Makarfi (Kaduna).

Others are: Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa); Sadiya Ahmad Nuhu (Kano); Adeshina Alege (Oyo); Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai (Plateau); Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Faruk Yabo (Sokoto); Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara); Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba); Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi); Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue); Jazuli Imam Galadanci (Kano); Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi); Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara), Abioye Bello (Kwara); Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara); Mrs. Nimi Akinkugbe (Ondo); Debo Adesina (Oyo); Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo); and Oma Djebah (Delta).

