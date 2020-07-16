Senators slam ambassadorial nominee over comments on ‘APC crisis’

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs yesterday fumed when an ambassadorial nominee from Edo State, Yamah Mohammed Musa, told the panel his contribution to All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

At the commencement of screening of the 41 non-career and one career ambassadorial nominees, the committee chairman, Senator Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa (APC, Bauchi North) had asked the Edo nominee to explain his contribution to APC in his state.

Musa ran into trouble when he told the committee that; “I was in the forefront of party members who conducted primary elections for all our House of Representatives candidates in the South West, one of whom is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“I also led the committee that conducted the APC primaries in Akwa Ibom aside other national assignment which contributed to the success of the party at the polls,” he said.

His submission did not go down well with the committee members.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun Central), told the nominee that what he described as achievement was sham.

“Please such exercise is not something you should be referring to as achievement because as party members, we knew what happened then and those behind it.

“We don’t want you to carry this type of mind set to foreign post if eventually confirmed, so the earlier you erased such unbecoming assignments as personal achievements, the better”, he said .

Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC, Imo West), shouted on the nominee to sit properly and warned him not to make such submissions anywhere again as achievements.

The Chairman of the committee, however, rescued the nominee, appealing to his colleagues to allow him take a bow and go.

