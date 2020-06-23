Saudi Arabia lists six conditions for 2020 hajj

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudi Arabia government has listed six conditions that must be met by prospective pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

The Saudi’s authorities had earlier disclosed that due to coronavirus pandemic, this year’s hajj would be observed by residents of the Kingdom only.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Saudi’s Minister of Health, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah stated that this year’s Hajj will be open to those who are under 65 years of age and do not have chronic diseases.

He added that prospective pilgrims will undergo a coronavirus test before they are allowed to enter the holy sites, and will remain in 14-day house quarantine after performing the rituals.

The health minister also disclosed that measures have been put in place to ensure that the pilgrims will observe their supplications under strict social distancing rules adding that the number of pilgrims will be limited and may not likely exceed 10,000.

“A hospital has been set up at every site in anticipation of any emergency… in addition to a health centre at Mount Arafat,” he said.

“Pilgrims will also be accompanied by ambulances and medical personnel as they perform the rites.

“We have exceptional plans for the Hajj this year

“The Hajj pilgrimage will be safe and healthy,” he said

Below are the six conditions listed by the Saudi’s minister of health

People above the age of 65 will not be allowed for Hajj

People with chronic diseases will not be allowed

People will go through mandatory testing before going to Hajj

Strict Social distancing will be applied throughout Hajj

Health Status of pilgrims will be checked daily

People will be isolated after completing Hajj Pilgrimage

