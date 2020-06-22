2020 Hajj to hold next month

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabian government has announced that this year’s Hajj will take place next month but a “very limited” number of pilgrims will be allowed to take part.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced this on Monday stating that the decision was taken due to the ongoing threat from the coronavirus pandemic and to also preserve “global public health,”.

It also said pilgrims taking part will be from various nationalities but must already reside in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said the decision had been made “in light of continuation of the pandemic and the risks of Coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and large gatherings.”

“A very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it.

“This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols” the ministry said.

Last year about 2.5 million pilgrims performed the pilgrimage.

