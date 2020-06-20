Sacked tribunal chairman begs for justice

ADVERTISEMENT

The sacked chairman of Investments and Securities Tribunal, Siaka Isaiah Idoko-Akoh, has appealed to the Senate to fast-track its investigation on his removal from office.

Idoko-Akoh, who chaired the fourth tribunal for two years, said he was sacked in September 2019 without due process. His appointment was for a tenure of five years.

He appealed to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Committee Chairman on Capital Market, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to allow him appear before the committee to defend himself.

The committee was investigating his removal following a petition by the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE) over staff welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Idoko-Akoh said the panel was yet to invite him after he wrote to the senate president and the committee chairman.

He said during his tenure as the tribunal’s chairman, he did not receive any query over any infraction in delivering his mandate.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App