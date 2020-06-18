Buhari to Service Chiefs: Your best not good enough

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Service Chiefs that their “best is not good enough” in view of the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria.

The National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno, who briefed State House reporters on Thursday after a meeting with service chiefs, said President Buhari was concerned over the current security situation.

Monguno said the President told the service chiefs that his administration came to power on the promise to tackle the security challenge, revive the economy, and deal with the scourge of corruption.

He said the pursuit of economic growth and the war on corruption would be an “exercise in futility” without security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

He said the President had told the security chiefs that he would not accept any further escalation of the current situation as no one among them was forced on him.

Monguno said the President said it was left for the service chiefs to live up to expectations.

“We must also find a way out to address the use of hard drugs and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons,” he also said.

The NSA, who said he submitted that the current effort to tackle security challenge would not take the country to promised land unless the government put an end to the use of unregistered SIM cards.

He said the President had directed him to work with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, to tackle the issue.

Munguno, who said the President was also disturbed by lack of synergy among the security agencies, called the Governors of North West and Niger State for a meeting on the current security challenge.

Security challenges

Nigeria has witnessed an increase in crime especially in the Northern part of the country in the last few months as Boko Haram Terrorists and bandits carried out killing spree in communities at will.

Last week, multiple attacks by bandits on many villages in three local government areas of Faskari, Sabuwa and Dandume in Katsina State led to the death of over 60 people.

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, confirmed that 81 civilians were buried following the attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the northern part of the state on Tuesday 9th June, 2020.

Daily Trust had reported that Boko Haram insurgents killed at least 69 persons at Foduma Kolomaiya village, 11 kilometres away from Gazaure town of Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists reportedly went back to the village the next day and inflicted more havoc on the people.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who visited the village, said he was devastated.

As a result of the spike in attacks, youths this week protested in Katsina, asking for the resignation of President Buhari and the governor of the state, Aminu Bello Masari.

The youths, under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, said that the federal government and the North West state governors had failed to tackle the spate of killings by bandits in the region.

Similar protest was launched in Niger State where the protesters called for action by the federal government to stem the rising insecurity.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App