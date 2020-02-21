Royal Scuffle: I remain Oluwo of Iwoland, I was not suspended — Oba Akanbi

ADVERTISEMENT

Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has said that he was never suspended as Oluwo of Iwoland and that he remains the one and only Oluwo of Iwoland.

The Council of Obas in Osun State on Friday suspended Oba Akanbi for misconduct and set up a committee to recommend further decision on him.

At its meeting in Osogbo, the state capital on Friday, the Council said the conduct of the Iwo monarch since he became Oba does not portray the traditional institution well.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who is the permanent chairman of the Council presided over the meeting which was attended by a large number of traditional rulers in the state.

But Oba Akanbi denied the suspension.

Oluwo said “Osun State Traditional Council has only recommended my suspension from the council meetings and activities for six months on the guise that my conduct (been too flashy, stylish, human rights defender and swagging)”.

Oluwo said the decision of the Council is subject to the approval of the state Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and that he awaits the position of the Governor.

The Council of Obas at the meeting listened to Oba Akanbi and the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa town, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo over the scuffle at a peace meeting in Osogbo last week.

The council set up a committee led by the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun to carry out proper investigation and recommend disciplinary actions for anyone found guilty among the two monarchs over the fight.

In the meantime, aside the last week scuffle, the Council resolved to suspend Oba Akanbi from its activities for conducting himself in a manner that was embarrassing the traditional institution since he was installed as Oluwo.

