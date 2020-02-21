  1. Home
  Ooni of Ife-led council suspends Oluwo of Iwo for six months
Ooni of Ife-led council suspends Oluwo of Iwo for six months

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has been suspended for six months by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting on Friday held by royal fathers at Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere.

The meeting was presided over by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The council also constituted a committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.

