Ronaldo clocks 35, says ‘I can play safely up to 40’

ADVERTISEMENT

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 today, but his physical parameters show 28, according to Tuttosport.

The Portuguese superstar has been vital for Juventus this campaign and is currently on a run of nine consecutive games with a goal.

Ronaldo broke a 15-year-old Juventus record with his brace against Fiorentina last weekend.

The brace against Fiorentina took him to 19 in 19 Serie A matches this term and Tuttosport reveals that his physical parameters are showing no sign of his actual age.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The 35-year-old previously claimed that he would only stop if he lacked “motivation” and that it would not be down to his “physique”.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“Much will depend on how I fell,” he told Marca. “On my motivation. Because it will never be a problem physically.

“I am treating myself well and I think I can play safely up to 40. The most important factor, honestly, will be psychological.

“That’s what will make the difference. In any case, everything has a beginning and an end, so I won’t last a lifetime, logically enough. But I still feel strong enough to continue winning important titles.”

The forward has a chance to break more UEFA Champions League records as one of the top 35+ scorers in the history of the competition when Juventus take on Lyon in the Last 16 stage.

Juventus are currently first in Serie A, three points above Inter at second, but Lazio could leapfrog the Nerazzurri tonight and cut the gap to two points between the Old Lady and the Biancoceleste.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App