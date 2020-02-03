  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Ronaldo breaks 15-year-old Juventus record with brace against Fiorentina
ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo breaks 15-year-old Juventus record with brace against Fiorentina

By . Published Date
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in nine successive Serie A games for Juventus after scoring twice against Fiorentina the Old Lady’s 3-0 win at the weekend.

With this new record, he is now the first player to do so since David Trezeguet in December 2005

Ronaldo has also scored 50 goals in just 70 appearances since joining the Italian giants in 2018.

He scored two penalties to take his tally to 10 goals in his last six games as Juventus beat Fiorentina.

The hosts were first awarded a spot kick for handball in the first half and Ronaldo swept home the penalty.

Rodrigo Bentancur was fouled inside the box towards the end of the second half and Ronaldo again converted.

Matthijs de Ligt then headed in a third in injury time.

The win strengthens Juventus’ place at the top of the table, with 54 points from 22 games – six clear of Inter Milan.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.