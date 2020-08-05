Breaking News
Sanwo-Olu cancels Ambode’s land use charge
#RevolutionNow: Security agents arrest 60 in Abuja, teargas others in Lagos

By Kehinde Abdulsalam 
Police shoot tear-gas cannisters and chase supporters of the ‘#RevolutionNow’ protest in Lagos yesterday.
About 60 #RevolutionNow protesters have been arrested in Abuja by a joint security team of Police and soldiers.

The demonstration, tagged national day of action is being held in major cities of the country in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #RevolutionNow Movement held on August 5, 2019.

The convener of the protest, Omoyele Sowore disclosed via his twitter handle, @YeleSowore that the protesters were being harassed by the security agents.

“@PoliceNG stops #RevolutionNow protesters on Third mainland bridge, they’re forcing them to the station in violation of their rights!” he tweeted.

Another front-line leader of the movement, Deji Adeyanju disclosed that over 60 protesters have been arrested.

Also, pictures and videos of the demonstration from Lagos, Niger, Oyo, Ondo and other major cities have flooded the internet.

The protesters said they were on the streets to demand good governance in the country.

