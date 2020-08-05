RevolutionNow: Security agents arrest 60 in Abuja, teargas others in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

About 60 #RevolutionNow protesters have been arrested in Abuja by a joint security team of Police and soldiers.

The demonstration, tagged national day of action is being held in major cities of the country in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #RevolutionNow Movement held on August 5, 2019.

The convener of the protest, Omoyele Sowore disclosed via his twitter handle, @YeleSowore that the protesters were being harassed by the security agents.

“@PoliceNG stops #RevolutionNow protesters on Third mainland bridge, they’re forcing them to the station in violation of their rights!” he tweeted.

VIDEO: Abuja protesters deliver passionate message of #RevolutionNow despite ⁦@PoliceNG⁩ assault on peaceful protesters pic.twitter.com/q58C5086Fx — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 5, 2020

Nigerian security agents subjecting peaceful #RevolutionNow protesters to inhuman and degrading treatment at Unity Fountain in Abuja @AmnestyNigeria pic.twitter.com/S4dmyJxOAO — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 5, 2020

Another front-line leader of the movement, Deji Adeyanju disclosed that over 60 protesters have been arrested.

We are currently witnessing a joint madness by the military, police and other security agencies as over 60 of our comrades have been arrested over peaceful #RevolutionNow protest. The Abacha days are here once again. pic.twitter.com/tFf2MTwdQt — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) August 5, 2020

Also, pictures and videos of the demonstration from Lagos, Niger, Oyo, Ondo and other major cities have flooded the internet.

The protesters said they were on the streets to demand good governance in the country.

