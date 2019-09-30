  1. Home
#RevolutionNow: FG arraigns Sowore, one other

By John Chuks Azu Published Date
Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, during a courtesy visit to Daily Trust Office in Lagos on October 4, 2018.
Omoyele Sowore

The Federal Government has arraigned the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and his colleague, Olawale Bakare on charges of treason.

Sowore and Bakare were arraigned on seven-count charges of reasonable felony, money laundering and abusing the president.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The DSS had, on Augut 2, arrested Sowore on account of the #RevolutionNow protest, which he called nationwide to protest alleged bad governance in the country.

Details later…

