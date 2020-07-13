Return to work, Lagos appeals to doctors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has appealed to the members of the medical Guild who embarked on a three day warning strike to return back to work.

The Medical Guild is the association of medical doctors employed by the Lagos State Government.

The Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo-led medical guild administration has embarked upon a three day warning strike over issues that affect their safety and welfare.

Sodipo said the strike, which would run from Monday, July 13 to 16, would exempt members working in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

He said the Congress of the Guild had on June 27 extended the two weeks ultimatum to the state government, after the expiration of its initial 21 days ultimatum to resolve the issues.

In a release signed by the Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, a meeting was held between the Guild and some ministries to avert the strike on Sunday night.

The joint meeting was attended by the medical guild, Honourable Commissioners for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle and the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola as well as all the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Health, Establishment and Information, Association of Resident Doctors and relevant stakeholders on the proposed warning strike.

The Chairman, Medical Guild, Dr. Sodipo outlined the position of the Guild on the various issues which include; Shortage of doctors in the State, Heavy Taxation of Health Workers, Request for Residential Quarters, Entry Point Skipping Policy for Doctors, Hazard Allowance for Health Workers, COVID19 Insurance Cover, Medical Residency Programme, Personal Protection Equipment, Involvement of the Guild in COVID19 Response Committee, amongst others.

Omotoso stated, “it is worrisome that some members of this noble profession would down tool at a time when their services are mostly required. We believe this action is insensitive and lacks empathy which our profession epitomizes.”

He noted that while negotiation is ongoing, services at all state-owned health facilities can still be accessed.

Clearing the air on some of the issues raised, the Commissioner explained the government did not sack health workers, rather, they were being rotated to give more people the opportunity to benefit from the allowances.

The government also promised to exempt the state health workers from paying tax on hazard allowance, among other issues.

