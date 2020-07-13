I’m distressed by death of Lagos lawmaker, Buraimoh – Tinubu

ADVERTISEMENT

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over the death of the member representing Kosofe Constituency II, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh.

Braimoh, who was chairman, Committee on Information, Strategy and Security of the House, died in the early hours of Friday after a brief illness and his remains were buried the same day in accordance with Muslim rites.

In a condolence letter to Speaker Obasa, Tinubu said he was shocked and distressed by the news of Buraimoh’s death.

“Indeed, it was one piece of news that rendered me and certainly all those who knew him and what he stood for, momentarily numb and speechless.

“This is one death too many in such a short space of time.

“As mortals, we can only submit to the sovereignty of Almighty Allah.

“Hon. Braimoh was not just a political ally, he was a dyed-in-the-wool progressive.

“He devoted his talents, resources, and life to the service and wellbeing of not only the people of Kosofe but Lagosians at large.”

