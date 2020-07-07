Buhari mourns Lagos, Benue boat mishaps’ victims

  1. Home
By Muideen Olaniyi   
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the families of victims of recent boat mishaps on inland water ways in Benue and Lagos States.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, also commiserated with the governments and people of both States.

The president, who described their deaths as “sad and unfortunate”, called on state authorities and surrounding communities to step up rescue efforts of passengers still missing.

He also called on would-be passengers of water transportation to adhere strictly to safety regulations outlined by national and state authorities in order to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives and property.

According to the president, “Such a call has become imperative in view of prevailing COVID-19 guidelines against overcrowding and night travels.”

He prayed that God comfort the bereaved families and grant rest to the souls of the departed.

