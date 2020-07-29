Retired DSS officer, 13 others missing after Nasarawa militiamen attack

ADVERTISEMENT

A retired officer of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), Alhaji Dauda Musa, and 13 other persons have been declared missing after suspected militiamen attacked Dawusu village, in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Daily Trust had reported that suspected militiamen, on Monday night, invaded the village and hacked five persons to death, and set some houses ablaze.

The traditional ruler in the area, Ohimegye of Opanda-Umaisha, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, confirmed to our reporter that 14 persons are missing, including a retired DSS officer.

He said he received the report of the missing victims from the village chief of Dawusu community, Alhaji Idris Mundi, who came to brief him at his palace about the incident.

He also said that 15 selected houses were set ablaze by the suspected militiamen during the attack on the community, adding that “and even as I am talking you, a 13-year-old boy got drowned in a river in the community while trying to escape the attack.”

The traditional ruler added that: “our concern now is that we don’t know if these my people were kidnapped or missing, as we are yet to know their whereabouts,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesman of Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, declined comment, saying he needed to reach out to his superior before responding.

He promised to call our reporter back but he has not done that as at the time of filing this report.

