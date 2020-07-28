Nasarawa assembly to monitor COVID-19 task force activities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, (NSHA) has constituted a six-man committee to monitor the activities of the state task force on COVID-19.

The state’s COVID-19 task force is chaired by the deputy governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi disclosed on Tuesday that the constitution of the committee would enable the House have first hand information on the activities of the task force.

“This is a good motion and I wish to set up an ad-hoc committee to monitor the activities of the state COVID-19 task force committee.

“Globally, leaders are working hard to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is the need for us in the House to have an ad-hoc committee in order to monitor the activities of the state COVID-19 task force so that our people will remain safe,” he said.

In June, the Nasarawa State Government said it had so far spent N536,156,000 in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Dr Akabe made the disclosure in Lafia, while updating newsmen on the activities of the committee.

