Reps want treatment for gunshot victims without police report

By Balarabe Alkassim   
A bill seeking to enforce treatment of gunshot and other armed attack injuries without police clearance passed second reading at the House of Representatives yesterday.

The bill, sponsored by Wale Raji (APC-Lagos ), titled “A bill for an Act to amend the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017”, will empower hospitals (both public and private) to treat victims of armed attacks aside gunshots injuries without a police report.

Raji said this was to save the victims and stop the practice of rejecting them as it being done in many instances.

