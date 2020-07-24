Reps seek immunity for S/Court justices, others

  1. Home
By Balarabe Alkassim   
NASS, assembly, reps

A bill seeking to grant immunity to Supreme Court justices and some other judges passed second reading at the House of Representatives yesterday.

The sponsor of the bill, Igariwey Enwo, said it sought to alter the Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to restrict legal proceedings against the justices.

He said the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court as well as Justices of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory would be covered by the amendment to enjoy immunity.

He said the bill sought to protect the integrity and independence of the aforementioned judges.

