Reps probe NBC over non-implementation of pay-per-view service

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has commenced an investigation into the alleged non-implementation of Pay-Per view package by Multi Choice (DSTV) and other satellite service providers in Nigeria.

Its ad-hoc committee summoned the management of the National Broadcast Commission at its investigative hearing on Thursday over the non-implementation of the package for Nigerians.

The chairman of the committee, Unyime Idem, said the investigation was the outcome of the resolution of the house on March 11 which necessitated the formation of the ad hoc committee to look into the non enforcement of the Pay-as-You-Watch by NBC on the service providers.

“I’m sure you must have been hearing of the yearnings of Nigerians for years now who are the subscribers of these services that they are not happy with the current services they’re getting from the subscribers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Responding, the acting Director-General of the NBC, Armstrong Idachaba, said the NBC had done comparative price analysis with South Africa, Ghana and Kenya on many occasions and there was really no price difference based on exchange rates.

He said what was charged in Nigeria was even much lower, adding that what the NBC tried to do as regulatory intervention over time,was to de-emphasize the monopolistic tendency of Multi Choice as a key player.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App