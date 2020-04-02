COVID-19:  Pay TVs complied with directive on free local channels – NBC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government’s directive to pay-TV service providers to make signals of local channels on their platforms free for one month has been complied with by many of them, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said.

Daily Trust reports that this is to enable viewers in the country get adequate information and directives throughout this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBC, in a statement on Thursday, said many of the pay TVs have announced unrestricted access for customers during this lockdown.

