Reps move to bar INEC officers from partisan politics

The House has passed into second reading, a bill to prohibit members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from engaging in Partisan Politics until after five years of disengagement, resignation or official relief of duties.

The bill was presented to the House by its sponsor Olawale Raji (APC, Lagos) on Tuesday.

In his lead debate, Raji said, INEC officials, which is the electoral body that conducts elections and control electoral process should be distanced from participating in partisan politics immediately after holding sensitive positions.

According to him, retired or disengaged INEC National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners should be prevented from holding elective offices five years after their engagement, as that will increase confidence and integrity as well as prevent abuse of their priveledges while in office, especially those nursing immediate political ambition.

The House unanimously adopted and passed the bill for second reading after submission.

