Reps warn contractors over Customs headquarters

By Balarabe Alkassim 
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Permanent Headquarters under Construction in Abuja. The project had been on for about 15 years since conception. Photo: Balarabe Alkassim

The House of Representatives has warned contractors handling the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) permanent headquarters project in Abuja.

The Chairman and members of the House Committee on Customs gave the warning when they visited the project site on Monday.

They said the House will be forced to take drastic measures over the non-completion of the project which has been on for almost 15 years.

The Chairman of the committee, Yuguda Hassan Kila (APC, Jigawa) warned that the project cannot be allowed to be handled the way it has been with no specific deadline for completion.

“If no appreciable progress is made, this committee will seriously intervene,” he warned.

Taura said the Committee will monitor and review all the agreements and variations in the contract conducted over the years.

The work which suffered delays for years was slated for completion in November 2020.

It was however reviewed to March 2021 due to the delays suffered recently as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

 

