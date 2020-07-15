Recruitment: How to apply for Police constable job

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Police Force have started the process of recruiting qualified Nigerians for the constable cadre.

The Police announced that the online application would be opened for a period of 6 weeks, from the 14th of July to the 23rd of August, 2020.

Here are the steps you need to take to enter a valid application:

1. You must have a functional email address and National Identification Number (NIN) before you begin your application.

2. Visit www.policerecruitment.gov.ng

3. Fill and submit the online form. (Review the information before final submission).

4. Ensure that you print the information that is sent automatically to your email, and do not forget to copy and save your registration number for future correspondences. The number is case sensitive.

5. You would be required to present a hardcopy of email message sent to you if you are shortlisted and contacted for the next stage of recruitment process.

6. Note that no email and/or NIN can be used more than once in this application.

7. Applicants with multiple applications would be disqualified.

8. For complaints/technical difficulties, call 08100004507 or send a mail to e-training@recruitment.gov.ng or support@

policerecruitment.gov.ng

