Police begin recruitment of constables

The Nigerian Police Force have started the process of recruiting qualified Nigerians for the constable cadre.

A statement on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, disclosed that every interested applicant must possess National Identity Number among other requirements.

According to Mba, the application would be done via www.policerecruitment.gov.ng while the names of the successful candidates would be released on 14th of September, 2020.

Other requirements that must be satisfied as contained in the statement are that; applicants must be Nigerians by birth; possess a minimum of five credits at O’Level in not more than two sittings, including Mathematics and English; be between ages of 17 and 25 years; be medically, physically and psychologically fit; and not be less than 1.67 metres tall for male and 1.64 metres tall for female.

The Police announced that the online application will be opened for a period of 6 weeks, from the 14th of July to the 23rd of August, 2020.

In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the recruitment of 10,000 police personnel on an annual basis as part of moves to motivate and enhance the manpower of the Nigeria Police Force.

