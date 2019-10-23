Police recruitment: Court orders PSC, I-G to maintain status quo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Inspector General (I-G) of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to maintain a status quo on the ongoing recruitment of 10, 000 officers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order at the hearing of the case brought by the PSC against the I-G.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PSC had brought the matter before the court, asking it to stop Mr Adamu from continue the recruitment exercise for usurping the power of the commission.

The judge then adjourned the matter till Nov. 4 for mention. (NAN)

