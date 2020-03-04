Police take over Oshiomhole’s office

Breaking News
By Malikatu Umar Shuaibu and Idowu Isamotu Published Date
Security operatives on Wednesday evening arrived the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja to enforce the judgement of an FCT High Court which suspended the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The Police officers who arrived the party’s secretariat at about 5:10pm in about nine trucks quickly surrounded the Blantyre office of the party and ordered individuals who are not members of staff to vacate the premises.

Daily Trust reports that the police came less than 30 minutes after the court bailiffs served the notice of the Court on the party and went directly to Oshiomhole’s office.

A security officer who did not want his name mentioned told one of our correspondents that officers from the FCT Police Command came in two batches with a view to forestalling any breakdown of law and order after the court notice was served.

Meanwhile, two members of National Working Committee, Victor Giadom who is the Acting National Secretary and National Women’s leader, Hajia Salamatu Bawa were sighted at the secretariat but declined to speak with reporters.

