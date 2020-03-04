Oshiomhole’s suspension: APC will abide by court order – Acting National Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

The Acting National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, on Wednesday said the party would abide by the court order which suspended the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Our correspondents report that the positions of the Deputy National Chairmen (both South and North) became vacant following the appointment of Niyi Adebayo as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the suspension of Lawal Shuaibu respectively.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday evening, Giadom said, “As a party we are aware of the injunction. As a law-abiding party, we will respect all lawful court orders.

“Very soon, the National Working Committee will meet and you will hear further from the party. I am trying to say that the All Progressives Congress will respect all lawful court orders. We will soon do that.”

When asked to say in clear terms whether Oshiomhole is on supension, the APC chieftain added, “Like I do say, there’s a court injunction and it is binding on us as a party to respect all court injunction.”

