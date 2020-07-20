Police promote 41,863 personnel in 19 months

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu has said that a total of 41,863 police personnel had been promoted in the last 19 months.

Adamu disclosed this on Monday during the decoration of 10 newly promoted Senior Officers in Abuja.

“Since the inception of my administration as the I-G in January, 2019, a total of 41,863 officers and men of the Force across different ranks had been promoted to their next ranks,” he said.

He said that the promotion exercises were strategic management approach directed at motivating the workforce in addressing current and emerging internal security threats.

Adamu said that the process had been guided by the principles of seniority, merit as well as reflective of records of discipline and invaluable experience.

The I-G said the decoration followed the recent promotion of 6,601 personnel of the force by the Police Service Commission.

He said one DIG, four AIG, three Commissioners, three Deputy Commissioners, eight Chief Superintendents, 607 Superintendents, 206 Deputy Superintendents and 5,769 ASP were promoted.

The Officers decorated include: DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, mni who until his promotion to the enviable rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, was a directing staff at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS).

He has been deployed as the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning.

Also, in line with geo-political balancing considerations, he doubles as the DIG in-charge of the South-West geo-political zone of the country, a void created by the recent retirement of DIG Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo.

Others decorated are: AIG Amba A.A Asuquo psc, AIG Nkereuwem A. Akpan, AIG Olafimihan Adeniran Adeoye, AIG Aishatu Abubakar, PhD, CP Jonathan Towuru, CP Sylvester Abiodin Alabi, CP Sikiru Kayode Akande, DCP Johnson Oluwole Adenola and DCP Grema Jibir Isa.