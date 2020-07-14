Police nab man for defiling minor in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 28-year-old man, Chinonso Ugochukwu, for defiling a minor in Ndikokwu Umuaku Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed.

Mohammed said the suspect allegedly lured the 5-years-old girl into his room and had canal knowledge of her.

The statement reads: “On the 12/7/2020, at about 8:pm, Police operatives attached to Uli Division arrested one Chinonso Ugochukwu ‘m’ aged 28 years (aka NEPA) of Ndikokwu Umuaku Uli in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

‘The suspect lured a 5-years-old girl into his room and allegedly defiled her.

“The scene was visited by police detectives and victim taken to the hospital for medical examination.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

