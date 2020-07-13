Man, 60, defiles minor in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

A 60-year-old man, Mr Okafor Ndubuisi, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 9-year-old girl in Nkwelle Ezunaka of Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the suspect had severally defiled the minor in his apartment.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the police attached to 3-3 Division, Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi local government, arrested Okafor Ndubuisi for allegedly defiling the 9-year-old girl.

He said in a statement that: “On the 12/7/2020 at about 2:30pm following a tip-off, Police operatives attached to 3-3 Division arrested one Okafor Ndubuisi ‘m’ aged 60 years of Sun Rise Estates Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“The suspect had, on the same date and on different occasions, allegedly defiled a 9 years old girl in his room.

“The scene was visited by police detectives and the victim taken to the hospital for medical examination.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court.

