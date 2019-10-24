Breaking News
Nigeria, Russia sign agreement on oil trading, refining
Police, IGP ignore court order, release names of successful applicants into Force

IGP Mohammad Abubakar Adamu
The Nigeria Police Force has released the names of successful applicants in its concluded recruitment exercise.

This is coming a day after the Federal High Court, Abuja ordered both the police and the Police Service Commission to maintain status quo in the recruitment exercise.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Inspector General (I-G) of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to maintain a status quo on the ongoing recruitment of 10, 000 officers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order at the hearing of the case brought by the PSC against the I-G.

According to a post on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force,@policeng, the IGP has vetted the list.

“LIST OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES IN THE 2019 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE INTO THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE
24th OCTOBER, 2019
The IGP has vetted and given approval for the release of the final and authenticated list of successful candidates who participated in the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force. Below is the list of successful candidates: https://www.npf.gov.ng/information/index.php,” it posted.

 

